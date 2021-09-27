Bracebridge Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 296,572 MedTech Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MTACU)

Bracebridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MTACU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 296,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,972,000. MedTech Acquisition comprises about 0.3% of Bracebridge Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTACU. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in MedTech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in MedTech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MedTech Acquisition by 7.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in MedTech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition by 776.5% in the 1st quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 132,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS MTACU traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.25. The company had a trading volume of 21,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,002. MedTech Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $11.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.10.

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

