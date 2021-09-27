Bridgefront Capital LLC Buys New Position in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 20,341 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Angi by 5.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Angi during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Angi by 11.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Angi by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Angi by 8.6% during the second quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 57,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Angi alerts:

NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $14.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.00 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.25. Angi Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $420.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.45 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Angi Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ANGI. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Angi from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Angi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.21.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $116,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 261,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,566.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Angi

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.