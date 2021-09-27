Bridgefront Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connacht Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth $1,488,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 268.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,238,000 after buying an additional 165,753 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,674,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $361,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLAY. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $41.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -56.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $51.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.42.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $377.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 642.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.19) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.