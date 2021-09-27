Bridgefront Capital LLC Invests $301,000 in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 5.0% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.5% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 30.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments by 0.4% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 16,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPN opened at $161.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.26. The company has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a PE ratio of 55.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.33 and a 52-week high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.64%.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GPN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.35.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan acquired 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $169.87 per share, with a total value of $500,437.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,477,015.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $170.40 per share, with a total value of $100,536.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

