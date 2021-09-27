Bridgefront Capital LLC Makes New Investment in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter.
In other news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $93,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $257,309.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NYSE SEAS opened at $59.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -103.86 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.33. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.63 and a 12-month high of $59.61.
SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $439.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.05 million. On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SeaWorld Entertainment Profile
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
