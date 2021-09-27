Bridgefront Capital LLC Makes New Investment in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $93,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $257,309.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.09.

NYSE SEAS opened at $59.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -103.86 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.33. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.63 and a 12-month high of $59.61.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $439.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.05 million. On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SeaWorld Entertainment Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

