Bridgefront Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 13,597 Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALKS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Alkermes by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,077,000 after buying an additional 14,671 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 1st quarter worth about $401,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 363,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,381,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,250,000 after purchasing an additional 356,989 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Emily Peterson Alva purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $49,863.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,863. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $364,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,303,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes stock opened at $32.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alkermes plc has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $32.52. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -80.20, a PEG ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.46.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $303.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.83 million. Research analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

