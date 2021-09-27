Bridgefront Capital LLC Sells 429 Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Bridgefront Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Cowen were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWN. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Cowen during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cowen during the first quarter worth $321,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cowen by 33.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,680,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,222,000 after buying an additional 673,684 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Cowen during the first quarter worth $269,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Cowen during the first quarter worth $483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cowen in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

COWN stock opened at $34.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.31. Cowen Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $44.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Cowen had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $390.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cowen Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.52%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon sold 15,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $632,652.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 924,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,084,119.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 6,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $253,036.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,024 shares of company stock worth $1,606,305. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cowen

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

