Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.04.

Shares of BRX opened at $22.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.37. Brixmor Property Group has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.20 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 17.90%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.50%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $112,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $169,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $395,700 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,183,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,011,365,000 after acquiring an additional 828,446 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,629,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,973,000 after purchasing an additional 391,322 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,844,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,901,000 after purchasing an additional 144,729 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 4,754,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,831,000 after purchasing an additional 255,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,292,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,251,000 after purchasing an additional 307,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

