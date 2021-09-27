Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (BNL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.255 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Broadstone Net Lease has a dividend payout ratio of 175.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Broadstone Net Lease to earn $1.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.5%.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Shares of BNL stock opened at $24.86 on Monday. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.04.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 2.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

BNL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 107.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 348,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180,357 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.22% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $8,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.