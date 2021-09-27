Brokerages Anticipate Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) will report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Acushnet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Acushnet posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 84.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Acushnet.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $624.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.90 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 24.27%. Acushnet’s revenue was up 108.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Acushnet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Acushnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Acushnet in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acushnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Acushnet by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Acushnet by 309.9% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. 48.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOLF traded down $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.07. 2,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,009. Acushnet has a 1 year low of $32.66 and a 1 year high of $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

