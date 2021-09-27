Brokerages Anticipate Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) to Announce $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) will report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.50. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Apartment Income REIT.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.90.

Shares of NYSE AIRC traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.03. The stock had a trading volume of 20,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,830. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.82. Apartment Income REIT has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $53.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 12.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter worth $124,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the second quarter worth $138,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

