Brokerages Anticipate Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) to Announce $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) will report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.50. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Apartment Income REIT.
Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16).
Shares of NYSE AIRC traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.03. The stock had a trading volume of 20,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,830. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.82. Apartment Income REIT has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $53.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.73%.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 12.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter worth $124,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the second quarter worth $138,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.
Apartment Income REIT Company Profile
AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.
