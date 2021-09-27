Brokerages Anticipate Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) to Announce $1.60 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) will report earnings per share of $1.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.95 and the lowest is $1.13. Bonanza Creek Energy posted earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 220%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full-year earnings of $6.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.08 to $6.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.72 to $10.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bonanza Creek Energy.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $156.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.80 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.45%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BCEI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, CAO Sandra Garbiso sold 4,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $219,195.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brant Demuth sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $73,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,794 shares of company stock valued at $729,720 in the last 90 days. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,837 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 11.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 16,025 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 16.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 10,290 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 37.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 483,772 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,772,000 after acquiring an additional 132,774 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 121,757.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 8,523 shares during the period.

BCEI traded up $1.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.43. The stock had a trading volume of 841,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,222. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.91. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $50.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 2.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

