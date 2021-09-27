Brokerages Anticipate Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) to Post $1.57 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) will announce earnings of $1.57 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65. Regional Management reported earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full year earnings of $7.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.36 to $7.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.39. Regional Management had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company had revenue of $99.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.30 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on RM shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Regional Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other Regional Management news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 15,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.71 per share, with a total value of $913,116.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carlos Palomares sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $289,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,687 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,866 over the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Regional Management in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Regional Management in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in Regional Management by 3,753.6% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,654,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,559,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Regional Management by 575.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Regional Management stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.39. The stock had a trading volume of 29,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,089. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.36. The stock has a market cap of $631.89 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 28.98 and a quick ratio of 28.98. Regional Management has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $63.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Regional Management’s payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

