Brokerages Anticipate Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) will report $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Supernus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 71.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $1.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $141.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.50 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 195,947 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after buying an additional 14,480 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $9,076,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 50,981 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $3,105,000.

NASDAQ SUPN traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.96. The company had a trading volume of 10,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,054. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.22.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

