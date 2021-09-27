Brokerages Expect AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to Announce $3.22 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to announce earnings of $3.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for AbbVie’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.15 and the highest is $3.27. AbbVie reported earnings per share of $2.83 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full-year earnings of $12.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.52 to $12.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $13.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.20 to $14.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABBV. Truist began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.47.

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.65 on Monday, reaching $107.72. 232,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,035,997. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $121.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.82. The stock has a market cap of $190.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 150.4% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $38,000. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

