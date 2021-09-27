Brokerages Expect Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $72.86 Million

Analysts predict that Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) will announce sales of $72.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Certara’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $71.82 million and the highest is $73.90 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Certara will report full year sales of $285.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $281.29 million to $288.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $339.52 million, with estimates ranging from $323.19 million to $369.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Certara.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.69 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CERT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Certara has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

In related news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 7,252,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $188,568,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $78,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,685,418 shares of company stock valued at $619,754,597 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Certara by 2.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 1.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 11.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Certara in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 80,750.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. 30.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CERT traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.17. 11,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,992. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.94 and its 200-day moving average is $28.84. Certara has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $41.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -110.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.82.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Certara (CERT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.