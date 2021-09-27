Brokerages Expect Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Will Post Earnings of $2.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) will post $2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.44. Costco Wholesale posted earnings per share of $2.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full-year earnings of $11.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.25 to $12.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $12.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.22 to $13.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $399.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.14.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $467.75 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $469.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $206.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $446.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $400.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 18.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $2,387,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 37.4% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 19,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 9.1% during the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

