Brokerages Expect DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Brokerages expect DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) to announce ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for DHT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.10). DHT reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 136.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHT will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DHT.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.14 million. DHT had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 5.27%.

DHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of DHT in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHT. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 2.6% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,334 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in DHT by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,272 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 428,119 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 24,665 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

DHT stock opened at $6.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of -0.24. DHT has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $6.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.60%.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DHT (DHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.