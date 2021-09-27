Brokerages Expect Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $116.67 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) to post sales of $116.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Freshpet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $111.10 million to $120.40 million. Freshpet posted sales of $84.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full year sales of $445.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $444.91 million to $446.69 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $593.73 million, with estimates ranging from $578.00 million to $634.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Freshpet.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.05 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FRPT shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Freshpet from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Cowen began coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.20.

FRPT opened at $149.28 on Monday. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $186.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -355.43 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.13 and a 200-day moving average of $156.54.

In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.60, for a total value of $322,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $549,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $549,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,447 shares of company stock worth $3,306,087. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Freshpet by 182.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 11,528 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,973,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Freshpet during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,189,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,253,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,314,000 after buying an additional 7,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

