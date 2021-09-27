Brokerages Expect iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) to Announce -$1.09 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) to post ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.19) and the highest is ($1.02). iRhythm Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 541.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($3.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.81) to ($3.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.55) to ($2.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover iRhythm Technologies.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.95 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.41%.

Several analysts have recently commented on IRTC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

iRhythm Technologies stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.19. 7,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,146. iRhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $286.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.06 and a 200 day moving average of $74.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.56 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,974,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,139,000 after buying an additional 161,457 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,316,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,409,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,505,000 after buying an additional 269,403 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,165,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,334,000 after buying an additional 212,601 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 813,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,006,000 after buying an additional 174,847 shares during the period. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

