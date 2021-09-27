Brokerages Expect Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $375.15 Million

Analysts expect that Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) will announce $375.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $413.00 million and the lowest is $358.00 million. Matador Resources posted sales of $203.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 84.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $357.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.18 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 468.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.69 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. MKM Partners raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.30.

Matador Resources stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.50. 1,315,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,749,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 4.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.10. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

In related news, COO Craig N. Adams bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.33 per share, with a total value of $29,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 147,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,033.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,700. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Matador Resources by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,095,811 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $424,347,000 after purchasing an additional 640,805 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Matador Resources by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,180,181 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $222,548,000 after purchasing an additional 148,977 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Matador Resources by 57.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,915,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $213,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,598 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Matador Resources by 24.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,524,218 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,093,000 after purchasing an additional 894,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,338,321 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

