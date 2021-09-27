Brokerages Expect PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect that PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) will report $24.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.10 million and the highest is $25.30 million. PCB Bancorp reported sales of $19.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full-year sales of $93.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $92.40 million to $94.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $94.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PCB Bancorp.

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.40 million. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 11.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCB. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PCB Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in PCB Bancorp by 96.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 33.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCB Bancorp stock opened at $19.82 on Monday. PCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $21.29. The firm has a market cap of $293.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PCB Bancorp (PCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.