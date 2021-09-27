Brokerages Expect TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) to Post $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) will announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.29. TPG RE Finance Trust reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TPG RE Finance Trust.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. TPG RE Finance Trust had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 11.90%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TPG RE Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

TRTX traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.06. 6,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,379. The company has a current ratio of 362.16, a quick ratio of 362.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.96. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from TPG RE Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.55%.

In related news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $12,330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 55.2% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 269,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

