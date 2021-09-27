Brokerages Set DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Target Price at $22.00

Shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Lake Street Capital downgraded DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Colliers Securities downgraded DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Get DSP Group alerts:

Shares of DSP Group stock opened at $21.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $532.70 million, a PE ratio of -99.00, a P/E/G ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.10. DSP Group has a one year low of $12.42 and a one year high of $22.00.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $35.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that DSP Group will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in DSP Group by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 378,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 33,667 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of DSP Group during the 1st quarter worth $778,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of DSP Group during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,056,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,058,000 after purchasing an additional 133,612 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for DSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.