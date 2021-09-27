Brokerages Set Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) PT at $121.86

Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.86.

Several analysts have weighed in on LOGI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Logitech International from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Logitech International alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Logitech International during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $99.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.81. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $140.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.05.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 18.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.9481 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.