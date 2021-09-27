Brokerages Set Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) PT at GBX 784.60

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 784.60 ($10.25).
Several analysts have commented on TM17 shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.93) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut Team17 Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.
In related news, insider Martin Hellawell bought 10,000 shares of Team17 Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 800 ($10.45) per share, for a total transaction of £80,000 ($104,520.51).
About Team17 Group
Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.
