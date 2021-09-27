Brokerages Set Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) PT at GBX 784.60

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 784.60 ($10.25).

Several analysts have commented on TM17 shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.93) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut Team17 Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Get Team17 Group alerts:

In related news, insider Martin Hellawell bought 10,000 shares of Team17 Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 800 ($10.45) per share, for a total transaction of £80,000 ($104,520.51).

Shares of LON TM17 opened at GBX 757 ($9.89) on Friday. Team17 Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 382 ($4.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 900 ($11.76). The firm has a market capitalization of £995.25 million and a P/E ratio of 46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 794.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 753.71.

About Team17 Group

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.