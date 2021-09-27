Brokerages Set Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Target Price at GBX 3,660

Shares of Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,660 ($47.82).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WTB shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

In related news, insider Horst Baier purchased 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,143 ($41.06) per share, for a total transaction of £9,900.45 ($12,935.00). Also, insider Adam Crozier bought 6,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,111 ($40.65) per share, for a total transaction of £200,037.30 ($261,350.01).

Shares of LON:WTB traded up GBX 65 ($0.85) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 3,438 ($44.92). The company had a trading volume of 514,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,481. The stock has a market cap of £6.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13. Whitbread has a one year low of GBX 2,020 ($26.39) and a one year high of GBX 3,949.01 ($51.59). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,158.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,233.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

