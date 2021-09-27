Brokerages Set ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Price Target at $55.17

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.17.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. began coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $46.02 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,846,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at $23,526,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at $348,000. 38.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZIM stock opened at $56.70 on Friday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 1-year low of $11.34 and a 1-year high of $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.75 and a 200 day moving average of $40.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion and a PE ratio of 11.43.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $1.68. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 30.78 EPS for the current year.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.