Brokers Set Expectations for Rush Street Interactive, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RSI)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Rush Street Interactive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.10). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Rush Street Interactive’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $122.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.90 million.

RSI has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Street Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rush Street Interactive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.63.

Shares of NYSE:RSI opened at $19.65 on Monday. Rush Street Interactive has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $26.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion and a PE ratio of -1,965.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 281.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,803,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806,436 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 2.5% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,413,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,851,000 after purchasing an additional 82,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 45.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,648,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,468,000 after purchasing an additional 822,730 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 169.3% in the second quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,269,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 5.7% in the first quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,080,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,002,000 after purchasing an additional 112,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

