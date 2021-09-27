Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.67.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BRO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company.

Shares of BRO traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.80. 11,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,538. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.71. Brown & Brown has a twelve month low of $42.72 and a twelve month high of $59.46. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 0.70.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.84 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%. As a group, analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $409,111.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $109,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 413.3% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 205.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

