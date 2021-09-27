Bsr Reit Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:HOM)

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.68. The firm had revenue of C$34.46 million for the quarter.

