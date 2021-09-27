Bytecoin (BCN) Tops One Day Volume of $18,919.00

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 27th. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. Bytecoin has a market cap of $49.52 million and approximately $18,919.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $238.30 or 0.00555903 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001330 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000340 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

