CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target Lowered to C$40.00 at TD Securities

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CAE. National Bank Financial increased their price target on CAE from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins cut CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of CAE in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.56.

Shares of CAE stock traded up C$0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$37.56. 437,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,023. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$37.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$37.17. The company has a market cap of C$11.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.64. CAE has a fifty-two week low of C$19.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.75.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

