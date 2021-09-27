CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Brokerages predict that CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) will report $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CAI International’s earnings. CAI International reported earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAI International will report full year earnings of $7.78 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.84 to $8.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CAI International.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.30. CAI International had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 31.60%. The business had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.93 million.

Several research firms have commented on CAI. William Blair cut shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley lowered shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in CAI International by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 168,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 34,999 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of CAI International in the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CAI International in the 1st quarter valued at $821,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of CAI International by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of CAI International in the 1st quarter valued at $423,000. 87.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAI International stock opened at $55.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.50. CAI International has a 12-month low of $25.21 and a 12-month high of $56.22. The stock has a market cap of $969.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc is a transportation finance and logistics company, which engages in the provision of intermodal shipping containers. The company was founded by Hiromitsu Ogawa on August 3, 1989 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

