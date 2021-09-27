Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 10,311 Shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 219,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,311 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.21% of UWM worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UWMC. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UWM during the first quarter valued at $10,607,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UWM by 100.6% during the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 646,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 324,377 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM during the first quarter valued at $5,114,000. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of UWM during the first quarter valued at $4,071,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM during the first quarter valued at $3,889,000. Institutional investors own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UWM stock opened at $6.83 on Monday. UWM Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts predict that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UWMC shares. Wedbush lowered UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.25 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised UWM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on UWM from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays increased their target price on UWM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on UWM in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

