Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 5,021 Shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF during the first quarter worth $307,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF stock opened at $24.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.01. iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF has a 52-week low of $24.42 and a 52-week high of $25.96.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.