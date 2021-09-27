Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 919 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,720 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 4,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on HubSpot from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on HubSpot from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $659.73.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $732.14 on Monday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $280.80 and a 1-year high of $736.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $655.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $566.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -393.62 and a beta of 1.69.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total transaction of $6,395,097.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 662,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,980,688.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $366,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,270,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,346 shares of company stock valued at $16,279,162. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

