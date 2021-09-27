Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TT. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,360,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,241,000 after buying an additional 190,977 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 374.1% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 14,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 350.5% during the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total value of $1,262,133.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,807 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,553.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 351,249 shares of company stock worth $66,404,523 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $183.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.41. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $117.13 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.15.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

