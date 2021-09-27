Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in Novavax by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Novavax by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Novavax during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David M. Mott sold 24,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.90, for a total transaction of $6,312,636.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Trizzino sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.57, for a total value of $1,706,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,080 shares of company stock valued at $26,501,061. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVAX stock opened at $248.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $227.63 and a 200-day moving average of $201.76. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $76.59 and a one year high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.63) by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $298.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.80 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on NVAX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

Novavax Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

