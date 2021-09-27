Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proequities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 202.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF alerts:

Shares of CNRG stock opened at $94.28 on Monday. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF has a twelve month low of $65.33 and a twelve month high of $150.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.