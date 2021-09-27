Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $169.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Capital One Financial reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $141.88.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $149.75 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $86.78 and a 12-month high of $154.05. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 119.80, a P/E/G ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.18 and a 200 day moving average of $132.15.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.76%.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $2,141,465.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $407,056.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,451.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $12,826,682 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 133.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 647.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

