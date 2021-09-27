Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $169.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Capital One Financial reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $141.88.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $149.75 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $86.78 and a 12-month high of $154.05. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 119.80, a P/E/G ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.18 and a 200 day moving average of $132.15.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.76%.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $2,141,465.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $407,056.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,451.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $12,826,682 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 133.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 647.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

Featured Article: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camden Property Trust (CPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.