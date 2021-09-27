Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires New Holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 42,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 202,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 59,611 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 83.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,406 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,147,000 after buying an additional 530,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CPRX stock opened at $5.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.13 million, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.21. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $6.24.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $36.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.25 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 58.80% and a return on equity of 28.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CPRX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.95.

In related news, Director Philip H. Coelho sold 9,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $52,808.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,854.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steve Miller sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $444,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 821,724 shares in the company, valued at $4,568,785.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 326,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,885 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.