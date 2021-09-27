Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys Shares of 2,900 Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Diodes by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares during the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the 1st quarter worth $715,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total transaction of $146,859.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $4,832,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,532,492.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 168,575 shares of company stock valued at $14,996,024. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Cowen raised their price target on Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diodes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $94.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.10. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $98.88.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $440.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.80 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 10.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

