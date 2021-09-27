Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,510.3% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 484.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GM. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.27.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $52.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.07 and a 200-day moving average of $56.21. The stock has a market cap of $75.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. General Motors has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

