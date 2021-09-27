Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in YETI by 20.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in YETI in the second quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in YETI by 8.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,579,000 after buying an additional 86,113 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on YETI. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank set a $103.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of YETI in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YETI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.21.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $95.97 on Monday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.08 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.67 and a 200-day moving average of $89.74.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 66.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 12,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total transaction of $1,291,210.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $2,308,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,205,141 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

