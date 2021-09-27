Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases Shares of 34,400 Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned about 0.07% of Information Services Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $709,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 94,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 34,536 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $826,000. Institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ:III opened at $7.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.71. Information Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $8.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

