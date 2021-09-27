Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $239,000 Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WPC. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.8% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 9.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WPC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

NYSE WPC opened at $74.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.68 and a 52-week high of $82.37.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.052 per share. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.61%.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

