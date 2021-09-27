Canaccord Genuity Cuts Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) Price Target to C$20.00

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$21.25 to C$20.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins began coverage on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ GBNH opened at $7.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $120.22 million and a PE ratio of -3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Greenbrook TMS has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $17.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.46.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the first quarter valued at $82,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the first quarter valued at $631,000. Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the second quarter valued at $3,025,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the second quarter valued at $7,412,000. 6.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenbrook TMS Company Profile

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

