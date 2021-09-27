Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for Touchstone Exploration (OTCMKTS:PBEGF)

Touchstone Exploration (OTCMKTS:PBEGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBEGF traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.44. 241,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,976. Touchstone Exploration has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $2.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.33.

Get Touchstone Exploration alerts:

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile

Touchstone Exploration, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas. Its properties include WD-8, WD-4, Coora, Barrackpore, Fyzabad, Icacos, Palo Seco, San Fancique, New Dome, and Saouth Palo Seco. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.