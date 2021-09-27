Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, September 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.164 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of CNNEF opened at $2.79 on Monday. Canacol Energy has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $3.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average is $2.70.

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $69.28 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNNEF. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Canacol Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Canacol Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

About Canacol Energy

Canacol Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of petroleum and natural gas. It focuses on the commercialization of its Colombian gas reserves and resource base. The company was founded by Charle A. Gamba, Luis Baena, and David Anthony Winter on July 20, 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

